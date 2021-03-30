Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.50. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

CARE stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 381.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

