CastleArk Alternatives LLC Grows Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up 3.6% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,056 shares of company stock valued at $29,145,521 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $4.79 on Tuesday, hitting $146.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,345. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

