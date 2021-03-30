CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases 2,580 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,381,000 after buying an additional 883,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 633,437 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,521 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 485,381 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WKHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

WKHS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. 287,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,736,584. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. Equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,916,339 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

