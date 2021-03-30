CastleArk Alternatives LLC Sells 50,520 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,520 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 545.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 63,274 shares during the period.

TAN traded up $3.72 on Tuesday, hitting $87.95. 141,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,606. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $125.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.20.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

