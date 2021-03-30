Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.35 Million

Brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to report $333.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $311.39 million and the highest is $364.50 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $358.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

