Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRPOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. Ceapro has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.14.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

