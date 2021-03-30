Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CRPOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. Ceapro has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.14.
