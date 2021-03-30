Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of CDR opened at $14.52 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $197.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,361 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 345,723 shares during the period.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.