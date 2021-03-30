Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. 26,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,894. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $775.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

