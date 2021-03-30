Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. 26,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,894. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $775.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Earnings History for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit