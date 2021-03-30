Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.93, Yahoo Finance reports. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

