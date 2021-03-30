Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CPWHF stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.