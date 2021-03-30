Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,535 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $613,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 73.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 35,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 327,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.