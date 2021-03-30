Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 3,541 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $156.08 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $170.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

