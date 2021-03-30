Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 32,562 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,562 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,920 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,741,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 785,032 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV stock opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.