Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 8,379 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,817,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,206,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $266.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

