Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 20,228 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 213.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $372.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

