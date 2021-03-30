Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $6.02 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691,901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 208,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,259,000 after buying an additional 42,783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Comments


