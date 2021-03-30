Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,069 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Essential Utilities worth $56,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,114,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after purchasing an additional 934,948 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,752,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 39.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 626,315 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.