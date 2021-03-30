Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $55,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Macquarie downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

