China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Mar 30th, 2021

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBPO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,040. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.45. China Biologic Products has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $120.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products or plasma products. Its products include plasma and other products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

