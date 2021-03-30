China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Shares of CBPO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.40. 6,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,040. China Biologic Products has a fifty-two week low of $97.91 and a fifty-two week high of $120.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products or plasma products. Its products include plasma and other products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

