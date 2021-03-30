China Zenix Auto International (ZXAIY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st.
OTCMKTS:ZXAIY opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.45. China Zenix Auto International has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.
China Zenix Auto International Company Profile
Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for China Zenix Auto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Zenix Auto International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.