China Zenix Auto International (ZXAIY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:ZXAIY opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.45. China Zenix Auto International has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

