Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Buys 5,737 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 294.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

NYSE NEE opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.