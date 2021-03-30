Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Buys New Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HealthEquity by 61.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in HealthEquity by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,710,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,269,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

HQY opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,344.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,602,792. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.