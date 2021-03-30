Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Grows Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.24 million, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.02.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.