Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Makes New $346,000 Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in M.D.C. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

