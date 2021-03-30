Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Makes New $425,000 Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $175.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.89 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

