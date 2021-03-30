Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 125,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after buying an additional 56,592 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 552.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after buying an additional 99,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $160.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.18 and a 200 day moving average of $150.75. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

