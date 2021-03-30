Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 19,103 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,103 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217,812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,140,000 after buying an additional 3,043,075 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 13,851.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,463,000 after buying an additional 2,805,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth $24,587,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

