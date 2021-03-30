Circle Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.23. The stock had a trading volume of 78,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $223.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.56.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

