Circle Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $153,140,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 4,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,083.71.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,043.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,788. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,060.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,784.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,075.08 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

