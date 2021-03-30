Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $738,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 90,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 42,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 321,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 97,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.74. 1,229,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,639,496. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

