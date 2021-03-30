Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $955,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $235.46. 282,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,264. The company has a market capitalization of $275.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.02 and its 200 day moving average is $225.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Truist raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.