Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 165.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. United Bank boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,747 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,926,072 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $103,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,674 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 73,541 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.41. 255,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,086,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

