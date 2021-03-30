Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,347 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Texas Instruments by 195.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,101,000 after purchasing an additional 134,900 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 22,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1,010.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.51. 158,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $170.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $188.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

