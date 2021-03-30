Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,005 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

