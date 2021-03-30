Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

OSUR opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $789.97 million, a PE ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

