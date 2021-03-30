Citigroup Inc. Buys 34,224 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 209.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 82.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.