Citigroup Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 57.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.22%.

TMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

