Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.03

Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as high as $6.09. Citizens shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 80,643 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $302.35 million, a P/E ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $64.14 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Citizens by 251.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Citizens during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Citizens during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Citizens by 160.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

