Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.03

Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as high as $6.09. Citizens shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 80,643 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $302.35 million, a P/E ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 0.32.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $64.14 million during the quarter.
About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.
