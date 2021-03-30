CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in CME Group were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CME Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.19. 17,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,115. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.13. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

