CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

CCNE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $420.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

