CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “
CCNE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $420.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
