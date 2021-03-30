Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE:LDP traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 35,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,793. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit