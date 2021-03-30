Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSE MIE opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.
About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund
