Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE MIE opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

