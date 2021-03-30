Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of PSF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

