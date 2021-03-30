Colony Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $658,000.

Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10.

