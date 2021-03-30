Colony Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $658,000.

Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit