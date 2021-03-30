Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in State Street by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

