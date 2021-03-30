Colony Group LLC Has $367,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.41% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWF. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000.

NYSEARCA:ACWF opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $36.46.

