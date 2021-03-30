Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock opened at $93.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.