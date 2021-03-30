Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CODYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of CODYY traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.88. 109,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,514. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

