Comparing American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) & Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 12.82% 10.19% 2.66% Brookfield Renewable Partners -1.22% -0.23% -0.10%

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. American Electric Power pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Electric Power and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.74 $1.92 billion $4.24 20.25 Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 3.84 $10.00 million N/A N/A

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Electric Power and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 1 3 10 0 2.64 Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 12 1 0 2.08

American Electric Power currently has a consensus target price of $91.54, suggesting a potential upside of 6.64%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $39.85, suggesting a potential downside of 4.19%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment engages in the business of transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment engages in the development, construction and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation & Marketing segment engages in non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

